A Falkirk salon celebrated its 55th year of trading in the town this week.

Renella in Meadow Street reached the milestone anniversary on Monday and the team believe their continued success is down to their loyal customers.

The salon has come a long way since Anne Miller first opened Renella in May 1969, and it’s had to adapt to changes over the years, but the team are still providing their friendly and professional service to all those who walk through the doors.

Managing director Ross Miller, who took over the reins when his parents Anne and Thomas retired, said: “Mum started the salon in 1969 and dad came into it about a year later.

Directors Moira Holland, Ross Miller and Laura Hill outside the Meadow Street salon which is celebrating its 55th anniversary. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"He did the business side of things, he wasn’t a hairdresser.

"Close friends Anne Yates and her husband Jim were also involved in running it for a while, but they moved away to America in the 1980s.

“We’ve been a small salon and grown to become a bigger salon – we had about 42 staff at one point.

"We’ve been through some very difficult UK financial problems, recessions and more recently Covid. For all those things we’ve had to change what we’ve done.

"We’ve reduced in size over the years and adapted, but it’s still the same old ethos, service philosophy and training that it’s always been.”

Ross started in the family business in 1991 as a 15-year-old apprentice. He went on to complete his training and was predominantly a hairdresser until around 2006 when he began to get involved in the business side of things.

When his parents retired in around 2020, Ross took up the reins at Renella – named after his grandmother’s maiden name – alongside business partners Laura Hill and Moira Holland.

Ross continued: “We have a very loyal customer base and also a growing one.

"We have still got clients coming in that my mum did, clients that have been with us for over 50 years.

"One client that comes in, Sheila, was mum’s first ever model and she still comes in to get her hair done.

“We have a lot of returning clients too – people that haven’t come for a while are showing up again which is nice.”

Despite adapting to challenges over the years, Ross says the team are always striving to maintain the same high standard of service that Renella has been known for, and they continue to train their next hairdressers.

"We always trained our own – took on apprentices and grew them,” he said.

"We still do through the academy.

"Although the training academy is a separate business to the salon, the foundation of the academy came from the training we did in the salon as had a good name within the industry for training our staff.