News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Remember, remember Falkirk Producers Market this November

Remember, remember the fourth of November when this month’s Falkirk Producers Market takes place.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, runs from 10am to 4pm on the first Saturday of each month with stalls set up on Falkirk High Street. It’s a chance for locals and visitors alike to buy goods from some great local enterprises with stalls in the heart of the town.

Those traders who will be on the High Street this Saturday, November 4, include Akingly Creative, Splendidly Scottish, Pots, Daft Bat, Arbroath Fisheries, Bertos Brownies, Well Now Health & Wellbeing, Boho Knots, The Tiffin, Moment in Frame, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, The Plant Stall, Falkirk Flames, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Jaspy Enterprises, Purdies Craftworks, Nini’s Pastries, Unity Paws, The Dough Cartel, Bake It Easy, SaltRock Brewing and The Wee Soap Shed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A new vendor for November is World of Personalisation who will have lots of Christmas goodies available. Charity ‘Your Local Re-enactment Project – Falkirk BXIV’ will also be there this month.

Most Popular
Falkirk Producers Market returns to Falkirk High Street for its monthly visit this Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)Falkirk Producers Market returns to Falkirk High Street for its monthly visit this Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)
Falkirk Producers Market returns to Falkirk High Street for its monthly visit this Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)

And the family of Angel Feathers’ owner Peter Miller, who sadly passed away earlier this year, will be at the market on Saturday with discounted stock from the shop closing down.

To keep up to date with happenings at the Falkirk Producers Market visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.

Related topics:Wellbeing