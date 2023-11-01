Remember, remember Falkirk Producers Market this November
and live on Freeview channel 276
The market, organised by Falkirk Delivers, runs from 10am to 4pm on the first Saturday of each month with stalls set up on Falkirk High Street. It’s a chance for locals and visitors alike to buy goods from some great local enterprises with stalls in the heart of the town.
Those traders who will be on the High Street this Saturday, November 4, include Akingly Creative, Splendidly Scottish, Pots, Daft Bat, Arbroath Fisheries, Bertos Brownies, Well Now Health & Wellbeing, Boho Knots, The Tiffin, Moment in Frame, Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek Food, The Plant Stall, Falkirk Flames, Cedar Cottage Country Foods, Jaspy Enterprises, Purdies Craftworks, Nini’s Pastries, Unity Paws, The Dough Cartel, Bake It Easy, SaltRock Brewing and The Wee Soap Shed.
A new vendor for November is World of Personalisation who will have lots of Christmas goodies available. Charity ‘Your Local Re-enactment Project – Falkirk BXIV’ will also be there this month.
And the family of Angel Feathers’ owner Peter Miller, who sadly passed away earlier this year, will be at the market on Saturday with discounted stock from the shop closing down.
To keep up to date with happenings at the Falkirk Producers Market visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.