Refreshments and tasty treats now await commuters and visitors at a Falkirk railway station

The famous kiosk at Falkirk Grahamston Railway Station is open again and this time its serving coffee and sandwiches rather than selling The Falkirk Herald.

Once the domain of Nessie Forsyth, who worked at the newsagents there for over 40 years, the kiosk in now home to Demi McKay and McKay’s Grab and Go coffee shop.

The venue has been lying vacant since Nessie retired back in 2019.

Demi said: “The kiosk at the station had been closed for five years before we opened on August 5. The previous owner was well known in the area so everyone is very happy to see it open again and lots are still finding out.

Demi McKay runs McKay's Grab and Go at Grahamston Railway Station after taking over the vacant venue which used to be a newsagent stand (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"It’s a family run business – we all do our part to keep it going. My parents ran the coffee pod at the old bus station and they have now took on this venture."

Nessie Forsyth had been a constant friendly presence at the Meeks Road station since 1975, serving customers, seven days a week.

The modest great grandmother, who shut up shop for good back in 2019 had no doubt why she was able to spend so many happy weeks, months and years in her little kiosk, selling newspapers and other goods to generations of rail travellers.

“I’ve been here – and before that in the old station – for 44 years and I wouldn’t have lasted all this time if it wasn’t for my customers. They are so special, and the staff here at the station have been phenomenal too, making it a happy time for all these years.”

It’s still early days for Demi and the McKay’s Grab and Go gang, but the same loyalty customers showed Nessie over the years seems to have transferred to the new business.

Demi said: "We’ve had many positive comments from people saying they are glad to see us here after so long – especially with the train strikes and the new timetable. People can now have a coffee and a sandwich while they wait for the train.”

McKay’s Grab and Go offers a wide variety of snacks and lunch options and have plenty of coffee choices.