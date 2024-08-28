Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn is among those to have signed the shop local pledge for Scotland Loves Local Week. (Pic: submitted)

A series of videos are showcasing the unique charm and vitality of our district towns – Stenhousemuir, Bo’ness, Grangemouth, Denny and the heart of the district, Falkirk town centre.

The videos, funded by Falkirk Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, form part of Falkirk Delivers’ ongoing efforts to promote and support local businesses.

To mark Scotland Loves Local Week 2024, which runs until X, the team are launching a special campaign featuring the videos on Falkirk Delivers’ social media channels.

The aim is to encourage residents to rediscover and support the local businesses right on their doorstep, reinforcing the importance of choosing local first.

The Loves Local Week campaign has also received significant support from local politicians with Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, MP Euan Stainbank, Labour group leader Anne Hannah and MSP Michael Matheson all showing their commitment to the district towns by signing the pledge to shop local.

Elaine Grant, BID Manager at Falkirk Delivers, emphasised the importance of community support. She said: “We are encouraging everyone across the Falkirk District to support their local businesses.

“Our communities thrive when we shop local, dine local, and enjoy local. By spending locally, we are not just supporting our shops and services, but also helping to create jobs, sustain our economy, and enhance the vibrancy of our towns. Scotland Loves Local Week is the perfect opportunity to rediscover what our district has to offer.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort led by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) under the Scotland Loves Local campaign, which highlights how local businesses are the backbone of stronger, more resilient communities.