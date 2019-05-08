Redding man receives apprentice award dedicated to late Ineos employee

The newest recipient of an award dedicated to a late Ineos worker who died in service shows the same “commitment” as the man it was named after.

Rhys Eddie (21) has been presented with the George Hall Achievement Award and, according to Mr Hall’s widow, Jane, the third year apprentice thoroughly deserves the accolade as he possesses a similar attitude to her husband.

The Hall family donated the award in George’s name to the Grangemouth company, where he worked for almost 40 years until his untimely death four years ago, to recognise the efforts of a third year modern apprentice on an annual basis.

Commending this year’s recipient, and acknowledging his achievements, Jane said: “In the short time that Rhys has been working with Ineos he has already demonstrated similar values to those that George was renowned for — hard work, dedication and commitment to doing his very best.

“George would have been so proud that Rhys has been chosen to receive this annual award in his name.”

Fittingly, Rhys, who is from Redding, was presented with his award at Ineos’ HQ building in Inchyra Road yesterday in the presence of Jane and her son, Chris. Also in attendance were Tobias Hannemann, Ineos UK CEO, and Marcus Plevoets, Ineos UK operations director.

Rhys, one of 33 modern apprentices currently in training with Ineos in Grangemouth, added: “I am very pleased to have been selected to receive this award. I would like to thank all those people at Forth Valley College and at Ineos for their support and encouragement as I work towards achieving my modern apprentice qualifications.”

George was a pipelines specialist who died in February 2015. He started work with the Grangemouth firm in 1975 as an apprentice electrician and went on to hold several different roles across the site.

Mr Hannemann said: “As an apprentice mentor, George was a very keen advocate of the company and supporter of the work we do in developing and nurturing young engineers and technicians. It is entirely fitting that in memory of a valued employee, we are presenting this award to Rhys.”