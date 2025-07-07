Recruitment drive begins as Falkirk restaurant returns with new name

By James Trimble
Published 7th Jul 2025, 08:22 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 08:22 BST
A restaurant which has been closed since the start of the years looks set to re-open under a new name.

Formerly known as The Wheelhouse, new owner Alan Cawley – of Cawley Hotels – renamed the Millennium Wheel Drive, Falkirk restaurant Boardwalk back in 2018.

At the time he said: “We are the new owners and we are putting our mark on it. It will be related to the nearby attractions. We’re hoping Boardwalk will be a great addition to the Falkirk area and we hope it is supported by the local people.

“We’re trying to give them something that isn’t there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Falkirk restaurant looks set to return under a new name (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
The Falkirk restaurant looks set to return under a new name (Picture: Submitted)

Now the owners of the venue, which has been closed since it was damaged by the storms which hit the area back in January, look set to re-open it under the name Seasalt Mediterranean Kitchen and Coffee Bar.

A recruitment event looking for new staff, including a sous chef and duty manager, is due to be held at the venue later this month.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Falkirk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice