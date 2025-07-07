Recruitment drive begins as Falkirk restaurant returns with new name
Formerly known as The Wheelhouse, new owner Alan Cawley – of Cawley Hotels – renamed the Millennium Wheel Drive, Falkirk restaurant Boardwalk back in 2018.
At the time he said: “We are the new owners and we are putting our mark on it. It will be related to the nearby attractions. We’re hoping Boardwalk will be a great addition to the Falkirk area and we hope it is supported by the local people.
“We’re trying to give them something that isn’t there.”
Now the owners of the venue, which has been closed since it was damaged by the storms which hit the area back in January, look set to re-open it under the name Seasalt Mediterranean Kitchen and Coffee Bar.
A recruitment event looking for new staff, including a sous chef and duty manager, is due to be held at the venue later this month.
