Record bookings to start 2023 for Falkirk travel agent as folk look to jet off to foreign climes

The High Street branch has seen record sales in the last couple of weeks, despite the current cost of living crisis.

A Barrhead Travel spokesperson said: “This shows people still need and value their holidays, they’re just changing how they book them – opting for package deals and all-inclusive stays.

“It’s always recommended to book early to enjoy launch deals and early booking discounts. The biggest influence on price at the minute is availability. People have been booking earlier than usual and demand for popular destinations is particularly high.

"Leaving it until last-minute won’t guarantee a discounted deal –if you know where you want to travel to, lock it in with a deposit as early as you’re able to. Multi-family and multi-generational holidays are on the rise and we’re expecting to see this trend continue this year.

“As well as spending cherished time with the people we love the most, it can have a money-saving benefit too. Villas abroad come in all sizes and many can comfortably accommodate several families. If teaming up with your extended family or friends was on your mind, a villa can offer a very cost-effective way of sharing accommodation costs while spending valuable time together.”

Some of Barrhead’s most popular holiday packages this year include Treasures of the Mediterranean – Marella Discovery; Spain and France – Anthem of the Seas;