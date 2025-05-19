Recognition for Falkirk area venue at the Prestige Hotel Awards

A Falkirk district hotel was recognised at the Prestige Hotel Awards last week.

Glenskirlie Castle in Banknock was among the businesses from across Scotland to come away with a share of success.

Although the local venue missed out on the title of Best 4* Hotel (Central), it was runner up, receiving a Highly Recommended certificate in the category.

The award for Best 4* Hotel (Central) was won by The Parklands Hotel in Perth.

The awards ceremony in Glasgow saw winners from all over the country come together showing the quality on offer in Scotland’s hotel industry.

The awards showcase the results of the hard work by those working in the industry and recognises them and thanks them.

Operated by Paramount Creative, the Prestige Scottish Hotel Awards are now in their eighth year.