Recognition as Falkirk area restaurant wins Best Chef title at the Scottish Italian Awards 2024

Ciro and Nikki Cirillo are celebrating the Larbert restaurant's success at the Italian Awards 2024. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

There were a hat-trick of awards for one Falkirk area family run business at the Scottish Italian Awards 2024.

Ciro’s Italian Restaurant were delighted to bring home the title of Best Chef from the awards ceremony at the weekend, as well as two Highly Recommended accolades in the Best Pasta Chef and Best Restaurant in the Central Belt categories.

The annual awards recognise the best of Italian food in Scotland and the winners were announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday night.

Owned and run by husband and wife team Ciro and Nikki Cirillo, Ciro’s Italian Restaurant has proved popular with diners since its opening in 2021.

Located within Glenbervie Golf Course in Larbert, the restaurant is open to both members and non-members.

Known for serving delicious, authentic Italian cuisine, the restaurant has quickly become a favourite within the community.

Speaking about this week’s win, Ciro said he was honoured to be recognised after showcasing his skills. This is the second time he has won the Best Chef title at the awards, having previously received it in 2022.

He said: “We are chuffed as there were a lot of restaurants in each of the categories so to win is fantastic.

"We have got 28 staff here. It’s not just about me, it’s about everyone putting their shift in.

“Good food and good service, that’s what we’re always trying to provide."

Ciro and Nikki were among the guests at the awards ceremony on Sunday and were joined by their daughter Fabi who was home from Australia to join in the celebrations.

In a post on the Ciro’s Facebook page, the couple added that the achievements were “a testament to our amazing team, our wonderful customers and our passion for authentic Italian cuisine”.

The team at Ciro’s are no strangers to awards success having secured a number over the years with the Italian Awards being the latest this year, after they were named Best Restaurant at the Molson Coors Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards 2024 in May.

Ciro’s Italian Restaurant was not the only local business to be celebrated at the awards.

Buon Appetito in Falkirk’s Grahams Road was Highly Recommended in the Best Deli category.

This latest recognition comes as the deli, which is owned by Simona Minchella, celebrates its third year in business.

Warren Paul, CEO of events firm Paramount Creative who organise the awards, said: “Every year we bring together the very best of Italy right here in Scotland.

“Food, drink, hospitality, fun, family and that unmistakable touch of style are just some of the elements that make our finalists so special.

“Thank you to everyone in hospitality for another year of incredibly hard work taking care of us all.

“Congratulations to all our winners, commended and finalists – and thanks for bringing the flavours and passions of Italy alive in Scotland.”