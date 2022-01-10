Rebrand for Falkirk store as award winning retailer joins company

Anand Cheema is at the helm of the Bestway Maggie Woods Loan store which has rebranded and will now undergo a full refit.

The 24-year old has won a host of awards, including Young Retailer of the Year at the 2021 Scottish Local Retailer Awards.

As the son of Dr Peter Cheema OBE, chief executive Scottish Grocers Federation, retail is truly in his blood.

Anand Cheema (Pic: Michael Gillen)

He said: “I’m delighted to join the Costcutter brand and am excited for the journey ahead, where I will be able to improve my business and its overall profitability.

“We have a successful history with the Costcutter brand, having enjoyed tremendous success in the '90s through to the early 2000s.

“We still have a great relationship with members of the team. “

Anand’s store in Falkirk has been rebranded to the Costcutter livery and will unveil a full new look early in 2022.

Jamie Davison, head of new business and store development at Bestway Retail said: “We are delighted that one of Scotland’s most exciting young retailers has joined our Costcutter brand.

“We are proud to be known as the most supportive brand in the sector and it is fantastic to see that we are becoming the symbol of choice for entrepreneurial retailers who are looking to take their stores to the next level.

“Alongside what we believe to be the best support package in the business, we’re investing in new ground-breaking technology and services that will help our retailers understand and adjust to changing consumer behaviours.”

