Ray's away: Falkirk village pharmacy bids farewell to owner who served community for over 30 years

A much loved pharmacist has greeted his last customer and dispensed his last prescription in the Braes area of Falkirk.

It was no joke for Ray Mackie on April 1 when he served his past customer at Slamannan Village Pharmacy after 32 years of being the cheerful face that greeted generations of people and helped them get over ailments and address their medical needs.

Ray said: “We want to say a huge thank you to our wonderful patients, customers and colleagues who have been with us over the past 32 years.”

Purchasing the Slamannan shop from 80-year-old pharmacist Tom Menzies in 1993, Ray modernised the business – introducing a computer system – and began opening on Saturday mornings.

Pharmacist Ray Mackie has dispensed his last prescription at Slamannan Village Pharmacy (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He also did away with the old coal fire Tom used to destroy old medicines.

The community always came first for Ray and he was instrumental in introducing a free delivery service reaching across Falkirk and the Braes – which led to many late nights delivering oxygen cylinders, stocking first aid kits for the boats in Grangemouth and serving four nursing homes in the area.

The pharmacy soon had to expand, moving into the old bank and employing a larger team – with may of the staff working alongside him for much of his 30 years at the shop.

"I always cared deeply for the patients,” said Ray, who often visited housebound people, giving advice and going the extra mile where possible.

He was also a strong advocate for community pharmacy, serving on many local healthcare committees and was one of the pioneers of the Palliative Care Service in Forth Valley.

Back in 2012 he was elected as the Scottish representative for the National Pharmacy Association alongside Noel Wicks, one of the founders of Right Medicine.

Although he went on to purchase five more pharmacies across the UK, Slamannan and the community it served always held a special place in his heart.

“I’m going to be spending lots more time with his my three grandchildren,” said Ray. “Enjoying trips to the coast with my cocker spaniel Lexi and putting in a few more miles on my electric bike.”

Ray may be gone now but Slamannan Village Pharmacy will be left in the capable hands of the Central Scotland based Right Medicine Pharmacy.

