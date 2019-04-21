Quality thumbs up for Falkirk store Baby Steps

A Falkirk second hand store has received the stamp of approval from Revolve, Scotland’s re-use quality standard scheme.

Baby Steps in Kirk Wynd has been awarded the kitemark approval by Zero Waste Scotland, the organisation behind Revolve, the re-use quality standard scheme for shops who sell second hand goods.

The quality assurance process seems to guarantee customers high quality products which conform to safety standards, as well as offering good value for money.

The store has been selling baby products ranging from baths to buggies, cots to changing units, for over two and a half years.

General manager Ann McCulloch (pictured) said: “Second hand doesn’t have to mean second best.

“Revolve certified stores, including Baby Steps, offer quality and pre-loved pieces where customers can be confident that they are buying quality goods from a trusted source.

“All are quality checked, so you really are getting great value and more for your money.”

Zero Waste Scotland chief executive Iain Gulland said: “We encourage shoppers to think second hand first, and to look for the Revolve logo for reassurance they’re going to find great quality items in store and save money as well as do something positive for the environment.”.