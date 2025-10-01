Purple House Clinic expands to Falkirk with new mental health and neurodiverse centre
Expanding on the achievements of its Edinburgh city centre clinic, which opened in April 2024 and has already supported 224 clients, the Falkirk clinic is intended to respond to the growing demand for timely, expert care both in-person and online. It will initially feature two consultation rooms, offering a calm and safe environment for assessments, treatments, and follow-ups.
Led by Clinical Director, Sarah Gallacher, the new location aims to make high-quality, specialist care more accessible, while easing waiting lists throughout the region. Services will be delivered by a multidisciplinary team of experts, including Sarah Gallacher, two additional psychologists, a speech and language therapist, and an occupational therapist. Recruitment is already underway for two further psychologists to join the team shortly after opening.
The clinic’s specialisms will include general mental health support, trauma therapy, neurodevelopmental assessment and support, medico-legal psychological work and services for children from the age of four, as well as adolescents and adults.
Sarah Gallacher, who is also Clinical Director of Purple House Clinic Edinburgh, commented"As a Falkirk resident, I am passionate about providing a service that truly meets the needs of the local community. By opening Purple House Clinic Falkirk, we are creating a space where people can feel safe, supported, and listened to. Our goal is to help more people access the right specialist assessments and therapeutic support at the earliest opportunity.”
The decision to open in Falkirk reflects the increasing local demand for mental health and neurodevelopmental services, the proposed changes to how specialist educational provision is delivered, and the area’s growing population, including new residential developments. The location is also well connected, making services more accessible for families who may otherwise need to travel to Edinburgh.
Purple House Clinic Falkirk represents an exciting step in expanding mental health services across central Scotland, ensuring more people receive the right diagnosis and treatment, faster.
Purple House Clinic Falkirk will be located at 17 Wellside Place, Falkirk, FK1 5RL.
For more information about the Purple House Clinic and the services offered at the new Falkirk clinic, visit www.purplehouseclinic.co.uk/psychologists-falkirk/or contact 01324 366888 / [email protected]