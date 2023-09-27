Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gym opened in the former Mothercare store on Friday. The facility is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for members to use at their convenience, and the gym operator offers low cost, zero contract memberships.

The Falkirk gym is the operator’s latest to open in Scotland and has created 12 new jobs in the sector.

The gym features more than 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment covering all aspects of fitness from cardio equipment to weights and both a fitness and cycle studio. A range of classes are available to members too as well as support from certified personal trainers.

PureGym Falkirk has opened its doors at Falkirk Central Retail Park. (Pic: Rich Dyson)