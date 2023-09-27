PureGym Falkirk opens doors at Central Retail Park
The gym opened in the former Mothercare store on Friday. The facility is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for members to use at their convenience, and the gym operator offers low cost, zero contract memberships.
The Falkirk gym is the operator’s latest to open in Scotland and has created 12 new jobs in the sector.
The gym features more than 220 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment covering all aspects of fitness from cardio equipment to weights and both a fitness and cycle studio. A range of classes are available to members too as well as support from certified personal trainers.
A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are excited to be bringing flexible, affordable fitness to Falkirk. Health and wellbeing have never been more important and our newest gym offers members high-quality, low-cost fitness facilities to help them achieve their fitness goals.”