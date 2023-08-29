Signs are already up on the premises at Falkirk’s Central Retail park where PureGym plans to open in around three weeks time.

As work fitting out the building continues a spokesperson for the company said it will have a wide range of great kit and classes suitable for use by everyone, no matter their fitness level.

A PureGym spokesperson said: “PureGym is excited to be bringing affordable, flexible fitness to Falkirk. From noon on September 22, the brand new 24/7 gym will provide members with everything they need to reach their fitness goals including a wide range of state-of-the-art equipment and access to a variety of energising group classes, all included in PureGym’s flagship low-cost, zero-contract memberships.