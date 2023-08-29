News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

PureGym announces Falkirk opening date at Central Retail Park

A new gym opens in the area next month and it will be available for use round the clock.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:44 BST

Signs are already up on the premises at Falkirk’s Central Retail park where PureGym plans to open in around three weeks time.

As work fitting out the building continues a spokesperson for the company said it will have a wide range of great kit and classes suitable for use by everyone, no matter their fitness level.

A PureGym spokesperson said: “PureGym is excited to be bringing affordable, flexible fitness to Falkirk. From noon on September 22, the brand new 24/7 gym will provide members with everything they need to reach their fitness goals including a wide range of state-of-the-art equipment and access to a variety of energising group classes, all included in PureGym’s flagship low-cost, zero-contract memberships.

"This will be a fantastic facility for Falkirk and the surrounding area providing around 12 jobs and helping the local community to support their mental and physical wellbeing – sign up to our opening offer now.”

Related topics:PureGymFalkirk