PureGym announces Falkirk opening date at Central Retail Park
Signs are already up on the premises at Falkirk’s Central Retail park where PureGym plans to open in around three weeks time.
As work fitting out the building continues a spokesperson for the company said it will have a wide range of great kit and classes suitable for use by everyone, no matter their fitness level.
A PureGym spokesperson said: “PureGym is excited to be bringing affordable, flexible fitness to Falkirk. From noon on September 22, the brand new 24/7 gym will provide members with everything they need to reach their fitness goals including a wide range of state-of-the-art equipment and access to a variety of energising group classes, all included in PureGym’s flagship low-cost, zero-contract memberships.
"This will be a fantastic facility for Falkirk and the surrounding area providing around 12 jobs and helping the local community to support their mental and physical wellbeing – sign up to our opening offer now.”