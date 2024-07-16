Public support for Stenhousemuir kilt hire business at People's Choice Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Stenhousemuir kilt shop has been “blown away” following its recent awards success.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Made Kilts was voted as the best wedding supplier in Scotland by members of the public in the People’s Choice Awards last month.

The awards give the power to the general public to recognise and reward hard-working businesses across Scotland who continue to excel day in, day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the second award win for the business in the town’s Main Street this year, after it was named Scotland’s best men’s outfitter at the Confetti Wedding Awards in January.

Taylor Made Kilts was voted Best Wedding Supplier at the recent People's Choice Awards. (Pic: submitted)

Glenn Somerville, who opened the shop in 2022, said the Confetti award was an “honour”, but “this time we were absolutely blown away and humbled to have been voted by the public as Scotland’s best wedding supplier for the whole wedding industry, not just men’s outfits.

“I wasn’t able to attend, however I cannot describe the feeling when Stuart, our general manager, called me into the small hours to say we had won.

“Males hire and made to measure will most probably be our main customer base, however since January we have worked even harder to make sure that we are all inclusive when it comes to weddings and made to measure outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have successfully made full outfits, trews etc and hired outfits to females who are getting married or just want to be part of the ‘tartan revolution’.

“As we said before, this award will not go to our heads.

“We will continue to work hard, give our ‘family’ friendly service and listen to and adapt to what our customers want and need.

“A huge thanks to everyone who voted for us.”

Taylor Made Kilts were not the only Falkirk district business to have a mention at the People’s Choice Awards this year.

Torwood Garden Centre was Highly Recommended in the Best Independent Business category, while Grangemouth-based Farid Travels was Highly Recommended for the Best Customer Service Award.