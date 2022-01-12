£1000 funding boost for Westfield community centre

The grassroots organisation, which aims to provide services and activities to help the local community has been providing a food parcel service in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, to more than 2,000 people.

Its community food pantry gives weekly access to 65 families, who will be able to get eight food items for around £2.50, along with recipe cards and additional ingredients to allow them to produce cost-effective family dishes.

CALA Homes, which is building Kinnaird Wynd in Larbert, invited entries for its bursary scheme earlier this year, providing organisations, charities, and community groups in the area with the opportunity to apply for a share of £5,000 to help fund local projects.

Westfield Park

Westfield was chosen as one of the recipients, with money going towards building a messy, enclosed, outdoor kitchen play area for younger children, featuring areas to grow vegetables – encouraging families to spend time together in the fresh air.

The funding boost was welcomed by the local organisation.

Margaret Pow, centre development manager at Westfield Park Community Centre said: “We aspire to engage with and deliver projects that leave social, environmental, enterprising, and economic impacts within the community so this support from CALA Homes means that we can continue with these proposals.

“We aim to deliver projects that create a long-lasting legacy that positively impacts all Westfield residents and feel this messy kitchen area is a wonderful addition to the community.”

Sophie Whittaker, marketing co-ordinator at CALA Homes (West) said: “We are delighted to be supporting the work of Westfield Park Community Centre which has a huge impact on local residents.”She added: “The outdoor play and agricultural area will be a fantastic resource for children and families within the Westfield community, and is just another example of the great work done by the group.”

Across the UK, CALA’s Community Bursary initiative will award over £100,000 this year, bringing the total donated to more than £400,000 since the initiative was launched in 2016.

