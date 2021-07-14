Property firm reveals plan for 'state of the art' Falkirk industrial building
A property company is seeking permission to build a “state of the art” industrial unit in Falkirk.
West Ranga Property Group aims to create a new premises featuring renewable energy solutions in Abbotsford Business Park.
The firm has submitted a planning application to Falkirk Council to construct premises with an ancillary office and storage, yard space, access, landscaping and associated ancillary development.
Jamie Parratt, director, said: “West Ranga Property Group are delighted to submit planning for Site 8, Abbotsford Business Park, Falkirk.
“Rejuvenation and redevelopment of historic or derelict sites is a central plank of what we do.
“The proposed development will comprise a state of the art industrial building incorporating cutting edge technology, building management systems and renewable energy solutions.
“These advanced ESG-compliant initiatives move West Ranga one step closer to our goal of becoming a net zero company.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Scottish Enterprise and Falkirk Council in order to deliver this fantastic facility to Falkirk and its surrounds.”