Property firm reveals plan for 'state of the art' Falkirk industrial building

West Ranga Property Group aims to create a new premises featuring renewable energy solutions in Abbotsford Business Park.

The firm has submitted a planning application to Falkirk Council to construct premises with an ancillary office and storage, yard space, access, landscaping and associated ancillary development.

Jamie Parratt, director, said: “West Ranga Property Group are delighted to submit planning for Site 8, Abbotsford Business Park, Falkirk.

West Ranga Property Group hopes to create a new industrial building in Abbotsford Business Park. Picture: Google.

“Rejuvenation and redevelopment of historic or derelict sites is a central plank of what we do.

“The proposed development will comprise a state of the art industrial building incorporating cutting edge technology, building management systems and renewable energy solutions.

“These advanced ESG-compliant initiatives move West Ranga one step closer to our goal of becoming a net zero company.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Scottish Enterprise and Falkirk Council in order to deliver this fantastic facility to Falkirk and its surrounds.”

