Julie McVicar and Greig Brown have been promoted to partners at Drummond Laurie CA.

Julie McVicar and Greig Brown have both earned their promotions with the Chartered Accountants firm based in Gateway Business Park, Grangemouth.

Julie is a former Denny High pupil who still lives in the Denny area with her family, while Greig went to Graeme High School and continues to live in the Braes area having been brought up in Polmont.

David Wheeler, managing partner, said: “I have worked with Julie and Greig since they set out on their accountancy careers around 20 years ago.

"It has been a pleasure to see them develop into the rounded and extremely capable advisors that they are today, they are each well respected by both our staff and our clients.

"Julie and Greig are both at a good age to take Drummond Laurie forward with myself and our other partners Ian Bilsland and Mary Jack.

"They have both been very instrumental in developing the business to what it has become today and should feel proud of the success they have helped to achieve here to date.

"Drummond Laurie now has a team of over 50 and is one of the largest and most successful private accountancy practices in Scotland.

"We are all delighted to have done this in the Falkirk area where the vast majority of our staff and clients are based and we look to support our local communities wherever possible through sponsorships and supporting good causes.

“It is very important to me that talented professionals have the ability to progress their careers in our local area and don’t feel that they have to move to a large city to fulfil their potential.