Products pulled from shelves of Falkirk supermarket after salmonella scare
The Food Standards Agency has reported a supermarket has been forced to remove items from sale due to the presence of salmonella.
By James Trimble
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Morrisons – which has a branch in Falkirk – has now recalled its own Spanish Chorizo Ring because of the presence of salmonella. The affected stock was in 200g packs with the best before date of December 2023.
Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Morrisons has displayed notices explaining to customers why the product is being recalled.