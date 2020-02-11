Prepare to see big changes for Falkirk’s Specsavers

Shoppers on Falkirk High Street will have to do a double take when Specsavers unveils its brand new store at the end of the month.

The existing branch of the opticians, which has been in the town for almost 30 years, will soon be closing its doors but customers will not have too far to look to find the new store – also located in High Street.

Work has been underway since the end of last year and the new-look store – which is based in a much larger unit – is preparing for an exciting relaunch event.

Zander McNaughton, director of Specsavers in Falkirk, said: “We can’t wait to cut the ribbon on our brand new store and showcase our enhanced services to the local community. We have been in our current location for 28 years so we have a lot of fantastic memories but it is definitely time to make the move.

“We are proud to be able to invest in Falkirk and bring more to the community – especially as many of our long-standing staff all stay local in the area. It is our utmost priority to ensure we play a part in the local community and make a positive difference to the High Street.”

Three extra test rooms have been created in the new store, with all rooms fully equipped with the latest technology and equipment.

More advanced services will be available in Falkirk as the relocation also marks the launch of a dedicated hearing centre within the store, with one of the new test rooms soundproofed and fitted with state-of-the-art hearing facilities.

In addition, with vastly increased floor space, Specsavers Falkirk will be able to display a wider variety of glasses from all ranges including its designer collections, giving visitors a better selection of specs to choose from.

Disruption to customers has been kept to an absolute minimum during the relocation.

To finalise the move, Specsavers Falkirk will be closed for just four days – from Monday, February 24 to Thursday, February 27.

Full services will be available at Specsavers Grangemouth during this time.