Prawns gone: Falkirk area superstores forced to remove wrong date products from shelves

According to the Food Standards Agencey, Asda, which has branches in Falkirk and Grangemouth, has now removed its own make Succulent Cooked and Peeled King Prawns due to the labelling error

The affected products come in 210g packs with the batch code L66000 and the use by date of December 21, 2024.

