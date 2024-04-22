Prawns gone: Falkirk area superstores forced to remove wrong date products from shelves
Superstores in the Falkirk area have now recalled products which had the incorrect use-by date on them.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the Food Standards Agencey, Asda, which has branches in Falkirk and Grangemouth, has now removed its own make Succulent Cooked and Peeled King Prawns due to the labelling error
The affected products come in 210g packs with the batch code L66000 and the use by date of December 21, 2024.
Notices have been displayed in all stores selling this product, explaining why the products have been recalled.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.