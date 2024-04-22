Prawns gone: Falkirk area superstores forced to remove wrong date products from shelves

Superstores in the Falkirk area have now recalled products which had the incorrect use-by date on them.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:27 BST
According to the Food Standards Agencey, Asda, which has branches in Falkirk and Grangemouth, has now removed its own make Succulent Cooked and Peeled King Prawns due to the labelling error

The affected products come in 210g packs with the batch code L66000 and the use by date of December 21, 2024.

Notices have been displayed in all stores selling this product, explaining why the products have been recalled.

