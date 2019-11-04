Power cut hits Falkirk town centre stores as Scottish Power investigates

Shops in Falkirk have been plunged into darkness following a power cut in the town centre.

The issue is affecting a number of businesses in the town, notably those based in The Howgate Shopping Centre which has had to close its car park as a result of the problem.

A tweet posted on the centre’s Twitter account this afternoon reads: “We’ve had a power cut so some of the shops in the Howgate and surrounding area are closed.

“We have closed our car park. Scottish Power are aware and are trying to restore power.

“We will let you know once this has been done. Thanks for your patience.”