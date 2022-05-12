Poundstretcher opening new store in Falkirk

Poundstretcher which sells branded household and food products has announced it will be relocating to a new store on the High Street.

The discount retailer will open for trading at 123-127 High Street on Friday, May 20 at 10am.

They are offering customers 50 per cent off everything when they spend £5 or more from 10am until mid-afternoon on the opening day.

Poundstretcher is leaving its current location on Falkirk's High Street

The new store, which was previously Pound World and WH Smith, is almost directly across the road from the current Poundstretcher premises at 150 High Street.

To mark the opening, store bosses are donating £200-worth of vouchers to Falkirk Foodbank.

Customers will also have an opportunity to win vouchers.

New part and full-time staff are currently being recruited said the retailer.