Poundland is closing its outlet in the town’s Central Retail Park on Saturday, November 12.

Signs in the shop’s window revealed its fate to customers and this week the retailer confirmed the decision.

A spokesperson from Poundland said: “While we’re sad to be closing our store at Falkirk Central Retail Park because the lease is coming to an end, we’ll still be offering customers amazing value at our store in the Howgate Shopping Centre in Falkirk.

The Poundland store in Falkirk's Central Retail Park will close for good on Saturday. Pic: Michael Gillen.

"Where we close a store, it goes without saying we always work hard to look after colleagues directly affected.”

Earlier this year the store had looked set to close with similar posters appearing in the windows saying the store would close on March 10. However the retailer came to an agreement with the landlord over the lease and the store was able to remain open.