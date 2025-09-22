Port of Grangemouth firm looking to create goods vehicles operating centre

The firm which operates the Port of Grangemouth is looking for permission to create an “operating centre” for goods vehicles at the docks.

Forth Ports Limited of Carron House, Central Dock Road, Grangemouth, is applying to change an existing licence to add an operating centre for five goods vehicles and five trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land near the centre who believe their “use or enjoyment” of that land would be affected by this can write to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE.

