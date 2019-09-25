Popular slush drink company offers Falkirk fans chance to ‘fill up their cups’

Five convenience stores in the Falkirk district are taking part in a national event this weekend to promote the popular slush drink Skwishee.

For £2.99 customers can go along on Saturday and Sunday and fill any cup or container of size below 25 cm in diameter with the drink. There are no restrictions on length.

Participating stores are Nisa on High Station Road and David’s Kitchen in Dalderse Avenue, both in Falkirk, Costcutter, Central Avenue, Grangemouth, Nisa Local on Main Street, Larbert and Spar on Jamieson Avenue, Bo’ness.

The event is part of a promotion by the Fife-based firm which aims to sell one million litres to Skwishee fans nationwide by close of play on Sunday.

Company spokesman Raza Rehman said: “We believe this is the first mass promotion of this kind in this country.

“Skwishee is already a very popular brand and demand is growing month on month. Our fans are extremely loyal and this is our way of saying thank you to them for their

support since we launched two years ago.”