Popular Golden Ticket competition returns to celebrate Falkirk FC's promotion and support local businesses

Shoppers in Falkirk are being given the chance to win some fantastic prizes whilst supporting local businesses thanks to a new competition.

The flash Golden Ticket Competition, organised by Falkirk Delivers, aims to boost local commerce and celebrate community spirit.

Running from Monday, May 20 to Monday, June 3, those who spend £10 or more at participating Falkirk town centre businesses will receive a golden ticket entry into the prize draw and be in with a chance of winning.

The prizes for this latest Golden Ticket competition include a signed Falkirk Football heritage top, generously donated by Falkirk FC. The exclusive top celebrates the team’s triumphant league victory and promotion into the Championship.

Falkirk Delivers is holding another Golden Ticket competition to support local businesses in the town centre.

There’s also a £100 District Towns Gift Card up for grabs – supporting local businesses and encouraging shopping in the town centre.

The Golden Ticket initiative has proven popular previously in the run up to Christmas and it’s hoped people will again show their support.

There are more than 100 town centre businesses taking part in the initiative including a wide range of shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and hairdressers.

Stefanie Paterson, from Falkirk Delivers, said: “We are excited to bring back the Golden Ticket competition to celebrate Falkirk Football Club’s league promotion and support our town centre businesses. Shoppers loved the competition last time, and it’s a great way to thank everyone who continues to support our local businesses. We look forward to seeing everyone participate and enjoy the benefits of shopping local.”

For every purchase of £10 or more at a participating Falkirk town centre business, shoppers will receive an entry into the prize draw. Golden tickets should be posted in the Golden Post Box or letterbox at the Falkirk Delivers Office, 104 High Street, next door to Corbett’s Jewellers.

The prize draw will take place at noon on Monday, June 3 live on the Falkirk Delivers social media channels.