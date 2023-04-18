Sterling Furniture’s outlet in the town’s Bank Street will close at the end of April when the company’s lease on the business premises is up. A closing down sale is currently taking place at the local clearance store.

A message on the company’s website says: “We're sad to announce that our Falkirk store is closing at the end of April. But first, we offer fantastic clearance deals as part of our closing down sale. Available to buy in-store only. Hurry, they're selling fast!”

It is understood that no jobs will be lost as a result of the closure of the clearance outlet.

The doors to the Bank Street branch of Sterling Furniture are to close for good at the end of the month.

Lesley Graham, Chair of Sterling Furniture Group, said: “After 15 years trading in Falkirk, we’ll be sad to say goodbye to the town and we’d like to thank all our loyal customers for their business since we opened here in 2008.

"It’s always difficult to part ways with a particular location but we’ll be delighted to welcome customers to our Tillicoultry or Dunfermline stores, where shoppers will discover even more ranges to choose from to give their home a fresh and stylish new look.”

Sterling Furniture was founded in September 1973 after its founder George Knowles Senior saw the growing popularity of out-of-town retail parks in the United States.

He converted an old mill in Tillicoultry into his first furniture store. Since then the home furnishing specialist has expanded with branches across Scotland.