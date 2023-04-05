Popular Falkirk watering hole is in the running for National Pub and Bar of the Year Award

The Wheatsheaf Inn, in Baxter’s Wynd, is Falkirk’s oldest public house – first opened in 1797 – and it has been named as one of the county winners in the prestigious UK awards.

The pub will now go up against South East Scotland regional competition – including Platform 3 in West Lothian, The Bonnie Badger in East Lothian, The Bridge Inn in the Borders, The Bridge Inn at Ratho in Midlothian and the Scran and Scallie in Edinburgh.

At the grand final awards ceremony, which takes place in London on June 28, county winners like the Wheatsheaf will discover which pubs will be taking home a

regional title, as well as which site is to be named the UK’s best, leaving with the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year accolade.

Entries for the awards have been open since the start of the year, with hundreds of venues outlining the details of their operation, summarising the work that goes into design, training, team welfare, sustainability, food, drink, marketing and many other areas.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub and Bar magazine, which runs the awards, said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year. It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector.