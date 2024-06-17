Popular Falkirk sandwich shop looking to make tasty transformation into hot food takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Permission is being sought to turn a popular sandwich shop in Falkirk into a hot food takeaway.

Gregor King lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, June 13, to change the use of the Zaccareli shop at 13 Maggie Woods Loan, Falkirk to create a hot food takeaway.

The supporting statement contained within the online planning documents says the street already contains Dominos Pizza and Sinbads Fish and Chip Shop.

The statement added: “The shop is part of an existing parade of shops and takeaways suited to this type of development. There is already sufficient parking and access to facilitate the conversion.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“The applicant is in control of the retail unit and the flats above if any flues are required.”