Popular Falkirk restaurant launches new training academy

It was announced today by Mason Belles’ Kitchen owner, Linsey Scott, that the hospitality group has plans to launch the initiative in Falkirk.

The business has restaurants in Linlithgow, Dunblane, and most recently, Falkirk in the form of MBK Canalside at Reddingmuirhead.

This news follows as a young chef from Denny, Marianne McKie, was recently promoted to assistant food consultant at MBK Canalside.

Linsey said: “This positive news comes on the back of us announcing that we are about to launch our new MBK Academy, where we will be working closely with schools and colleges in promoting and developing skills in the hospitality industry.

“We have eight apprentices currently in paid work with us at MBK.

“The growth of our own academy allows us to have masterclasses, training sessions, and provide our apprentices with their own skills accreditation, with a full time job at the other side.”

Marianne was in the apprentice scheme just last year, and is now serving as the face of the hospitality company's new academy.

This new role means the local chef will be supporting head chefs and also overseeing new recipe ideas across the three locations across the central belt.

The talented chef’s new dishes will be used across all three restaurants as well as across the company’s catering operation.

Marianne was only an apprentice under MBK during lockdown, but overcame the disruption the hospitality industry faced to rise to the high-level position she now finds herself in.

Linsey even took the time to release a statement on Marianne’s new position.

“Our congratulations go to Marianne who has worked very hard throughout this difficult time for our industry.

"She is doing very well in her new role, as consistency is so important to any chain of restaurants”

Linsey promised to champion new apprentices with a new midweek offer in all MBK locations called ‘Trial the Trainee’, a 2-4-1 deal which allows customers to test out the trainees own unique dishes.

She trialled a similar scheme in lockdown, in which apprentices served their own takeout dishes.

