Popular Falkirk deli, Polish Pantry, expands into new premises

A much-loved family run delicatessen has officially moved into a new, larger shop in Falkirk town centre.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Polish Pantry has made the move from its original home on Cow Wynd to the new premises in Callendar Riggs.

The deli has been a staple in the town centre for over a decade with its move to larger premises a reflection of the loyalty of its customers and the hard work of the family behind the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only does the new store provide more space for products and customers, but it also opens up new opportunities for the business.

The Polish Pantry deli, which used to be in Cow Wynd, has expanded into larger premises in Callendar Riggs. From left, Ada Zacha, manager; Asia Cieslik, owner; Erik Maj 6, helper; Andrzej, Asia's husband and Edyta Maj, shop assistant.

Owner Asia Cieslik, said: “I’ve always dreamed of having a shop with wide pavements out front where I could set up benches, tables and colourful displays of fresh produce – a little taste of Europe in Falkirk.”

The Polish Pantry’s journey began in April 2013 when Asia and her husband Andrzej opened their first shop in Cow Wynd.

Having moved to Falkirk in 2006 they couldn’t imagine opening anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But success didn’t come overnight, and with two young children at home Asia describes the first year as “really, really hard – sleepless nights, perseverance and lots of challenges.”

Owner Asia Cieslik with manager Ada Zacha and shop assistant Edyta Maj.

Over the years the couple built the business together – Asia as the face of the Pantry, while Andrzej quietly supported behind the scenes.

"The Pantry would never have succeeded without him,” Asia said proudly, and she also pays tribute to her devoted shop assistants, Ada and Edyta. She describes them as her “beautiful busy bees”, whose dedication and hard work have been invaluable in helping the business thrive.

The new shop may mark a new chapter for the Pantry in terms of location, but it will continue its tradition of being a cosmopolitan gem offering a wide range of authentic products from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, Ukraine and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From traditional bread, sausages and cold meats to Polish beer and gherkins, the shelves are filled with flavours that remind customers of home – and introduce locals to something new.

Asia has also built strong ties with the local community, from working with Carmuirs Farm for potatoes to sourcing bread from a local bakery. Something she’s proud of as she says supporting small producers has always been her goal.

And the deli is more than just a shop, it’s a welcoming commuity hub where people connect over food, culture and shared stories, and Asia says the best part of running it has always been the people.

She said customers regularly share stories about Falkirk’s Polish heritage from memories of the Polish Combatants Club to the famous Polish loaf of bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One particularly touching moment saw an elderly gentleman show her a black and white photograph of himself as a baby which was taken decades earlier on the very doorstep of the old Cow Wynd shop when it was a tenement.

Asia said: “It’s moments like that which remind me how deeply connected this community is.”

And now, with the new premises there’s even more excitement about the future.

Asia explained: “I love what I do. It gives me enormous satisfaction to create, share and bring people together.

"Supporting small businesses is vital – together we can make Falkirk’s High Street buzzing again.”