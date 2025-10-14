Popular Falkirk bridal boutique marks 20 years in business

A Falkirk bridal boutique is celebrating 20 years in business.

Since opening its doors in 2005, Olivia Cameron Bridal has become one of Scotland’s most trusted names in bridalwear.

Founded by owner Fiona Smart, the business began with a simple vision – to offer brides-to-be a relaxed, welcoming space where they could find their dream gown without pressure or pretence.

Now, two decades on, Fiona and her dedicated team have helped thousands of brides across the Falkirk area and beyond say ‘yes to the dress’.

The Vicar Street boutique is renowned for its personal approach, luxurious collections and a long-established team combining industry expertise with genuine care and attention to detail.

Fiona said: “We’re incredibly proud to have reached this milestone. Our success over the last 20 years is down to our amazing team and the loyalty of our brides.

"We’ve built lasting relationships, not just by selling dresses, but by offering a truly personal experience that brides remember for years to come.”

The retailer has earned a string of industry accolades over the years, including titles such as Scottish Bridalwear Retailer of the Year and Best Bridal Boutique, as well as recognition in the Confetti Wedding Awards and Scottish Wedding Awards.

Fiona said these achievements reflect the boutique’s commitment to offering a curated range of gowns from leading designers — including Stella York, Ellis Bridal, Veni Infantino, and Sorella Vita — and delivering a consistently high standard of customer care.

To mark its 20th anniversary, Olivia Cameron Bridal is inviting brides-to-be and past clients to join them for a special open evening on Tuesday, November 4, from 5pm to 8pm at the boutique’s Vicar Street showroom.

Guests will have the opportunity to view the stunning bridal collections, meet the team, and enjoy exclusive offers — including a 20 per cent discount on all veils and accessories available during the event.

The highlight of the evening will be the “Win Your Wedding Dress” prize draw, where one lucky bride will be chosen live during the event to receive their dream gown completely free of charge.

With a friendly, experienced team, the boutique continues to stand out for its personal service and attention to detail. Every appointment is one-to-one, ensuring each bride feels relaxed, supported, and truly special.

From the first fitting to final alterations, the boutique’s in-house seamstress and stylists go the extra mile to ensure every gown fits perfectly.

As well as bridal gowns, the boutique also offers bridesmaid dresses, veils and accessories.

To enter the ‘Win Your Wedding Dress’ giveaway, customers can visit Olivia Cameron Bridal’s Facebook page for full details before the draw takes place on the night.