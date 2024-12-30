Popular Falkirk area shop to close for good on last day of 2024 after 100 years in business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A convenience store that belonged to a bygone age is close its doors for good on Hogmanay after being in business in Brightons for over 100 years.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monfries and Sons, in Pretoria Street, has been serving generations of customers over the everchanging 20th and 21st centuries, but the store itself has famously been stuck in a kind of retail time warp.

Back in summer, owner Sandy Monfries was sad to inform his regular customers his beloved shop had been put on the market and said he was just waiting to see what happened with the sale of the shop to see what the actual closing date would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week Sandy confirmed the shop will be closing for good on Tuesday, December 31 – the last day of 2024.

Sandy Monfries will close the famous shop - which has served generations of customers - on Hogmanay (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"All the details of the sale to the new owners have been finalised,” he said. “So we thought Hogmanay would be a good day to close on. I’ve got mixed feelings about it – I’ll sad to go, but those long hours are something you can’t keep doing when you get a bit older.”

When he talked to The Falkirk Herald earlier in the year, Sandy, who has worked at the store since he was 17, admitted the shop would not look out of place in an episode of Peaky Blinders – which, in case you did not know, is set in the early 1920s.

In fact stepping into the shop – which has been in its current location since 1945 – is like visiting the past and it is a wonder why some film crew somewhere has not used the store as a location for one of their historical productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Sandy said: “Well we’ve never had an offer for something like that, but that might be an option. It does look like something you might see in Peaky Blinders.”

So long Sandy ... the shopkeeper will close the store for good on Hogmanay (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sandy said the “time is right” to move on and has put the beloved store he has been running since 1977 on the market.

"I left Graeme High School and came to work in the shop,” he said. “It’s been hard work, but I’ve always enjoyed it.”

The business itself started off in Main Street, Brightons back in 1919 with Sandy’s grandfather, John W Monfries in charge and has passed down from generation to generation of the Monfries family over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did have people come in over the years,” said Sandy. “They said they could refurbish the shop and they showed me pictures and I thought, well then it just looks like every other shop.

"I didn’t want that so it just stayed the same. People remember it because it is so different from other shops. People come in here now and say ‘I used to come in here when my mum sent me up here for messages’ and now they have a family of their own. It’s hard to pick out just one memory from all the years – there are so many different things that have happened.

"The customers have been great. People have been with us for years and years.”