Popular Falkirk area restaurant back in business after summer blaze forced shutdown

A bar restaurant which was forced to close for half the year after a fire broke out in July has been able to give loyal customers an early Christmas present.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT
The owners of the Abbotsinch, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, announced the popular venue would finally be re-opening on Wednesday, December 6.

As soon as the announcement was made customers began getting in touch to make sure they got in their Christmas Day booking.

In an online statement the Abbotsinch team said: “Thank you so much to everyone of our customers who phoned in to book for Christmas Day. We were really

The Abbotsinch has been closed ever since fire broke on Sunday, July 9 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The Abbotsinch has been closed ever since fire broke on Sunday, July 9 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The Abbotsinch has been closed ever since fire broke on Sunday, July 9 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

overwhelmed at the amazing response and could never have anticipated this level of demand.

"We are now fully booked for Christmas Day and cannot wait to welcome everyone back.”

Earlier in the year the owners thanked customers for their “support, patience and understanding” as they worked to make the necessary repairs to the kitchen, which fell victim to a fire on Sunday, July 9.

