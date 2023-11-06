Popular Falkirk area restaurant back in business after summer blaze forced shutdown

A bar restaurant which was forced to close for half the year after a fire broke out in July has been able to give loyal customers an early Christmas present.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners of the Abbotsinch, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, announced the popular venue would finally be re-opening on Wednesday, December 6.

As soon as the announcement was made customers began getting in touch to make sure they got in their Christmas Day booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an online statement the Abbotsinch team said: “Thank you so much to everyone of our customers who phoned in to book for Christmas Day. We were really

The Abbotsinch has been closed ever since fire broke on Sunday, July 9 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

overwhelmed at the amazing response and could never have anticipated this level of demand.

"We are now fully booked for Christmas Day and cannot wait to welcome everyone back.”