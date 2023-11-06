Popular Falkirk area restaurant back in business after summer blaze forced shutdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
The owners of the Abbotsinch, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, announced the popular venue would finally be re-opening on Wednesday, December 6.
As soon as the announcement was made customers began getting in touch to make sure they got in their Christmas Day booking.
In an online statement the Abbotsinch team said: “Thank you so much to everyone of our customers who phoned in to book for Christmas Day. We were really
overwhelmed at the amazing response and could never have anticipated this level of demand.
"We are now fully booked for Christmas Day and cannot wait to welcome everyone back.”
Earlier in the year the owners thanked customers for their “support, patience and understanding” as they worked to make the necessary repairs to the kitchen, which fell victim to a fire on Sunday, July 9.