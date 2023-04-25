Popular butcher offers Falkirk district families a steak pie dinner for a penny

Patricks of Camelon are partnering with Snappy Shopper for the initiative, which aims to support local retailers and to provide affordable meal options for those in need. It is part of the butcher’s commitment to giving back to the community it serves.

James R Patrick said: “We know times are tough for many people right now and we want to do our part to support our community. Partnering with Snappy Shopper and local retailers allows us to provide affordable and delicious meals while supporting other local retailers in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1p steak pie dinner offer is available exclusively through the Snappy Shopper app and can be ordered from participating local retailers. The offer is limited to one per customer and is only available on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Those participating stores are Scotfresh Denny, Londis Stenhousemuir, Maddiston Mini Market, Fresh In Falkirk, Keystore Bonnybridge, Day Today Alloa Road, Premier Carronshore, Keystore Polmont and Nisa Shieldhill.

Patricks of Camelon is offering customers on the Snappy Shopper app the chance to buy a steak pie dinner for just 1p from a number of local retailers.

Snappy Shopper, which has been providing on-demand delivery services to local retailers since 2017, is thrilled to partner with Falkirk area retailers for this initiative. Mike Callachan, CEO and founder at Snappy Group, said: “Patricks of Camelon has been trading since 1961 and has become a beloved part of their local community. It’s a great example of the types of businesses we seek to champion at Snappy Shopper. Beloved by communities, serving a purpose, and who doesn’t love a great pie.”

Jawad Javid, from Day Today Alloa Road, added: “At our store we believe in supporting our local community, and what better way to do so than by partnering with Patricks of Camelon and Snappy Shopper to offer 1p steak pie dinners? We want to ensure that everyone has access to a delicious, home-cooked meal and we’re proud to be a part of this initiative. We hope that by working together we can make a positive impact and bring a little joy to our customers’ lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad