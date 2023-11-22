The news that Grangemouth’s oil refinery is to cease operations by spring 2025 has been branded as devastating by politicians.

Petroineos, which owns the plant which is Scotland’s sole oil refinery, has said it will become a fuel import terminal.

Scottish Greens MSP Gillian Mackay is calling for an “urgent summit” on the issue. She said: “This is an appalling way to treat workers who only months ago were being promised that they would be part of a Just Transition for the site. Instead they are being told their jobs are at risk just weeks before Christmas.

"Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his executives must explain themselves to the community that has for 100 years worked and loyally supported this site, and fully expected a better and more sustainable future that would support generations more.

Politicians have reacted to news of the planned closure of Grangemouth's oil refinery by spring 2025. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“I grew up less than 200 yards from the plant and I can tell you right now that workers at the plant are bewildered, betrayed and furious at finding out about this from a story on the internet long after shareholders were made aware.

"I am now calling for an urgent summit to be held, including the Grangemouth Just Transition Board who must share what they knew and when.

"Make no mistake, we must move away from fossil fuels. But this is the exact opposite of a Just Transition. This is not a staged change towards a more sustainable way of working.”

Douglas Lumsden MSP, Scottish Conservative shadow net zero, energy and transport secretary, said the news was “devastating” for workers and a “hammer blow” for the local and national economy if it goes ahead.

He said: “The hostile attitude shown towards Scotland’s oil and gas industry from the SNP-Green government – as well as Keir Starmer and Labour’s betrayal of the sector – will have been a factor behind this decision. They all fail to recognise the need for oil and gas – such as the refinery at Grangemouth – to be part of Scotland and the UK’s energy mix for years to come. Instead, the highly skilled workforce at Grangemouth have been delivered the worst possible news at a difficult time.