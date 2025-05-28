Plans to site new drive through restaurant at Falkirk area superstore

An exciting proposal to site a new drive through restaurant facility at a local superstore is now being looked at by local authority planners.

Mungo Park Limited lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 22, which was subsequently validated on Monday, May 26, to construct a restaurant with a “drive-thru facility” and associated works at Tesco Stores Ltd, Glasgow Road, Camelon.

The plan is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of July 25.

