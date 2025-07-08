Plans to create Falkirk town centre vehicle charging point short circuit

Plans had been in place to create a dozen EV charging points near a Falkirk town centre superstore.

Swarco Smart Charging Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 10 to form electric vehicle charging/car parking bays and associate works on a site to the south of Bellevue Street, Falkirk.

However, the applicants decided to withdraw the proposal on Monday, July 7.

According to the online planning details the site was going to be located within the Meadow Street Retail Park, which comprises of a large B&M retail store, a KFC drive through restaurant and car parking.

The proposal sought to create a dozen new EV charging points (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The actual site was historically used for staff car parking but has remained unused for over 10 years.

The application proposed the redevelopment of this vacant car parking area to create a new electric vehicle charging hub with 12 electric vehicle charging (EVC) bays and two standard parking bays as well as a substation, floodlighting, bollards and signage.

