Plans to convert Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Hotel into shops have been refused

An application to change the use of Bowhouse Hotel, in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, and turn it into four separate shops has been refused by Falkirk Council.

The plans, which were lodged by Shajaz Ali, were denied on January 24. Mr Ali and his brother Ishy, who owns the Costcutter GKR store in Loanhead Avene, Grangemouth, purchased the Bowhouse Hotel last year and were planning to site stores at the location.

Last year the brothers said they were in the early stages of looing to convert the premises into a concenience store and possible other shops so it could again serve the community.

At the time Ishy told The Falkirk Herald: “We have been in Grangemouth all our life and, although it all depends on planning, this shop will be opening there. There will also be other units there, but we don’t know what will go in them as yet.”