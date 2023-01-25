Plans to change former Falkirk area church into flats
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a former church to create multiple flats.
By James Trimble
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 3:44pm
Mohammed Sabir’s proposal to change the use and alter the former United Pentecostal Church, in Canal Street, Bainsford, to form six flats was validated by the local authority on Tuesday, January 24.
The application is to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Back in April 2018 Dunvegan Properties UK Limited was granted permission to change the use of the vacant church to create hotel accommodation.