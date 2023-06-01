Plans to bring a pet horse cremation service to the Falkirk area
Falkirk’s Bankside Industrial Estate could soon be home to a facility which cremates pet horses.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:41 BST
Pet and Equine Cremation Services Scotland Ltd, which is registered at Unit 5, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth, lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, May 24 to change the use of Unit 2, Castle Place, Falkirk from a class 5 general industrial use to create a pet horse cremation service.
The application is expected to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.