Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to construct a brand new beauty salon
A hairdresser is waiting to see if Falkirk Council gives her the go ahead to create a new beauty salon in the Grangemouth area.
By James Trimble
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 4:13pm
Charlene Penny lodged an application with the local authority on Monday, January 23, looking for permission to construct an outbuilding for use as a beauty business at 156 Newlands Road, Grangemouth.
The planning portal showed the only other planning application associated with the premises was for one lodged by Mr and Mrs D Penny to make internal alterations back in 1990.