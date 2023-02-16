Plans lodged with council for new industrial unit to be built in Falkirk
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council planners to create a new industrial unit which can be used for either storage or distribution purposes.
Lynn Rooney is looking for permission to build the class six industrial building on land to the west of Merchiston Industrial Estate, in Smith Street, Fakirk.
The plans – which were lodged on Monday, February 13, and validated on Wednesday, February 15 – are listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.