Plans lodged with council for new industrial unit to be built in Falkirk

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council planners to create a new industrial unit which can be used for either storage or distribution purposes.

By James Trimble
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 9:05am

Lynn Rooney is looking for permission to build the class six industrial building on land to the west of Merchiston Industrial Estate, in Smith Street, Fakirk.

The plans – which were lodged on Monday, February 13, and validated on Wednesday, February 15 – are listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council this week
