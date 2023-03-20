Lodging a planning application on Tuesday, March 14, Amber Taverns is looking for permission to change the use of the former nightclub at 3 Princes Street, Falkirk, to a public house.

The premises was once home to Rosie O’Grady’s, known simply as Rosie's, which first opened its doors back in 1988, but closed for good 20 years later in 2008.

On its website Amber Taverns states: “We are passionate about our public houses and the communities that they serve. We ensure that they are refurbished to a very high standard and offer a fantastic drinks selection and audio visual package including the full BT and Sky Sports portfolio.”

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council