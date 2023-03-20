News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
14 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
14 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
15 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
17 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
17 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Plans lodged to re-open long gone Falkirk nightspot as a pub

Moves are afoot to breathe new life into a former town centre nightclub which has been lying vacant for over 15 years.

By James Trimble
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:25 GMT

Lodging a planning application on Tuesday, March 14, Amber Taverns is looking for permission to change the use of the former nightclub at 3 Princes Street, Falkirk, to a public house.

The premises was once home to Rosie O’Grady’s, known simply as Rosie's, which first opened its doors back in 1988, but closed for good 20 years later in 2008.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On its website Amber Taverns states: “We are passionate about our public houses and the communities that they serve. We ensure that they are refurbished to a very high standard and offer a fantastic drinks selection and audio visual package including the full BT and Sky Sports portfolio.”

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
Most Popular

"We have 154 public houses across the North West, North East, Midlands, Scotland and Wales. These are mainly community locals in busy towns as well as some city centre venues.”

FalkirkSky SportsNorth WestNorth EastScotland