Plans lodged to create new food outlet in Falkirk town centre
Plans are afoot for an new sit in food outlet in Falkirk town centre.
Andrew Harkins lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 17, which was validated on Tuesday, March 18, to use 9 Kirk Wynd, Falkirk, for Class 3 (food or drink) purposes.
Scottish planning guidelines list Class 3 as being sale of food or drink for consumption on the premises, which can be restaurants, cafes and snack bars.
The application is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.