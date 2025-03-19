Plans lodged to create new food outlet in Falkirk town centre

By James Trimble
Published 19th Mar 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:16 BST
Plans are afoot for an new sit in food outlet in Falkirk town centre.

Andrew Harkins lodged an application with Falkirk Council on February 17, which was validated on Tuesday, March 18, to use 9 Kirk Wynd, Falkirk, for Class 3 (food or drink) purposes.

Scottish planning guidelines list Class 3 as being sale of food or drink for consumption on the premises, which can be restaurants, cafes and snack bars.

The application is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

