Plans lodged to create a waste 'storage and distribution' facility in Falkirk area industrial estate
A proposal to create a waste storage facility in an industrial estate is now awaiting planning permission from Falkirk Council.
By James Trimble
Published 30th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 08:30 BST
Sian McDonald lodged an application with the local authority on June 14 – which was validated on Tuesday, June 27 – to change the use of the premises at 19D Winchester Avenue, Denny, from a business so it can be used for the “storage and distribution” of non-hazardous waste.
A decision is expected to be taken by officers under delegated powers.