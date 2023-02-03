News you can trust since 1845
Plans lodged for new veterinary care centre in Falkirk area

An application to create a 24-hour veterinary care facility near Slamannan has been lodged with council planners.

By James Trimble
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 8:12am

Veterinary surgeon Brian Allan is looking for permission to construct the new premises on land to the north west of Nappiefaulds House, creating parking and access and changing the use of the land to form an exercise area for recovering animals.

The planning documents state: “Brian Allan is a veterinary surgeon currently practising in Cumbernauld, who was brought up in the local area. He is looking to improve

the scope of care services that can be provided to small animals undergoing treatment in his surgery and other surgeries across the Central belt between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
"The proposal is to provide 24 hour care services to convalescing animals in a rural setting providing improved health and well being and access to controlled exercise areas giving the physiotherapy necessary to bring the animals back to health.”

