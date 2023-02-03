Veterinary surgeon Brian Allan is looking for permission to construct the new premises on land to the north west of Nappiefaulds House, creating parking and access and changing the use of the land to form an exercise area for recovering animals.

The planning documents state: “Brian Allan is a veterinary surgeon currently practising in Cumbernauld, who was brought up in the local area. He is looking to improve

the scope of care services that can be provided to small animals undergoing treatment in his surgery and other surgeries across the Central belt between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council