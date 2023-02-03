Plans lodged for new veterinary care centre in Falkirk area
An application to create a 24-hour veterinary care facility near Slamannan has been lodged with council planners.
Veterinary surgeon Brian Allan is looking for permission to construct the new premises on land to the north west of Nappiefaulds House, creating parking and access and changing the use of the land to form an exercise area for recovering animals.
The planning documents state: “Brian Allan is a veterinary surgeon currently practising in Cumbernauld, who was brought up in the local area. He is looking to improve
the scope of care services that can be provided to small animals undergoing treatment in his surgery and other surgeries across the Central belt between Edinburgh and Glasgow.
"The proposal is to provide 24 hour care services to convalescing animals in a rural setting providing improved health and well being and access to controlled exercise areas giving the physiotherapy necessary to bring the animals back to health.”