Plans for new restaurant in Falkirk's east end
A planning application has been lodged with Falkirk Council looking to bring a restaurant to a street which already boasts an Indian eatery, a fish and chip shop and a fast food drive through.
The plans, lodged by Burgerian Ltd, propose to alter and change the use of the former Salvation Army furniture shop at 9 Callendar Road, Falkirk into a restaurant.
Documents with the plan include detailed information about a flue system known as an ICID Plus, which is reportedly ideal for traditional stoves, while the floor plan for the currently vacant building shows eight, four seat tables in the centre of the premises and six booths running along two of the walls.
Callendar Road is currently home to the popular Sanam Tandoori restaurant and takeaway and the Golden Bird fish and chip shop. The town’s Kentucky Fried Chicken drive through and restaurant is also situated just a few yards away.